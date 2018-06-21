Snohomish County deputies responded to the victim's home Monday night and found 45-year-old Holly Martinez unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

EVERETT — The husband of a woman who was shot to death in her Snohomish-area home has had bail set at $1 million in connection with her death.

The Daily Herald reports Paul Martinez was ordered held on bail in court Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence murder.

She died at the scene.

Court documents say she had started divorce proceedings earlier this year.

Documents say Paul Martinez had come to the house saying he needed to pick up some things before their children heard a commotion between their parents upstairs.

Police say he then called authorities and said to send the sheriff quickly.

It wasn’t immediately known if Martinez has a lawyer.