A three-member Washington Court of Appeals says Sig Hansen's estranged daughter can sue him for sexual abuse she alleges occurred while she was a child.

A three-judge panel of the Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that a civil trial can proceed in a lawsuit alleging Sig Hansen, a star of the reality TV show “Deadliest Catch,” sexually abused his estranged daughter Melissa Eckstrom.

Hansen had argued that a finding during a 1992 custody hearing that no abuse took place precluded his daughter’s personal-injury lawsuit; however, the panel of appellate judges disagreed.

The court, in an opinion published Monday, found that the case isn’t a repeat of the 1992 litigation, which focused on whether Hansen could have visitation rights with his daughter after his estranged wife accused him of molesting the child. The visitation court at that time found no abuse had occurred. According to the record, Hansen and his daughter have never reconciled.

“The suit between the parents addressed Hansen’s right to have residential time with his daughter, whereas Eckstrom now raises a claim of personal injury damages,” the judges wrote in a nine-page ruling.

The appellate court also outlined that because Eckstrom, who is now an attorney, was not named as a party in the 1992 child-visitation case.

“The interest now asserted by Eckstrom is to receive monetary compensation for the damages she has allegedly suffered, ” the court documents say. “This is different from the Marriage of Hansen matter, where her interest was in being protected from sexual abuse.”

Washington’s case law also says that litigation can’t be stalled if it’s found to be unjust against the person requesting repeat litigation. The state Court of Appeals found it would be unjust to deny Eckstrom’s case to move forward.

“At the time, she was too young to testify, too young to understand the nature of the legal proceeding,” the document says. “We conclude Eckstrom is not [prevented from suing] by the earlier finding that Hansen did not abuse her. She is entitled to her own day in court to try to prove that he did.”