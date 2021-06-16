An apparent road rage incident resulted in a shooting Wednesday morning after one of the participants broke out a window and tried to get inside the other motorist’s vehicle, according to Kent police.

Kent police officers were dispatched to the 27000 block of 124th Avenue Southeast a little after 7 a.m. and, while en route, learned the shooter, a 43-year-old Auburn man, and the 33-year-old Shelton man who had been shot had both called 911 and were still at the scene, Kent police Cmdr. Robert Hollis said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found the shooter rendering aid to the other man, who was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, the release says. Information about his condition wasn’t immediately available.

The Auburn man told police the altercation began as a road rage incident, but the news release does not provide details on how the dispute unfolded. He told police the other man had broken his window and tried to get inside his vehicle. The shooter is cooperating with police, says the release, which does not indicate how many shots were fired.