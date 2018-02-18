State poised to complete animal overpass of I-90 near Spokane, part of a $1 billion project to save wildlife habitat along the freeway corridor

SPOKANE (AP) — A long-anticipated project that will allow wildlife to travel unimpeded over Washington state’s busiest interstate is now visible to westbound I-90 travelers.

The Spokesman-Review reports the construction, which is scheduled to finish in fall 2019, will connect two important habitats in the Price Creek area near mile marker 62.

Larger animals, like elk, don’t like traveling underground. The overpass is designed to give the easiest and most natural path forward.

Washington State Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meagan Lott says the I-90 project is the first of its kind in Washington to try and balance human transportation needs with wildlife habitats.

The project is one of 20 planned animal crossings in Washington on I-90 at a cost of nearly $1 billion.