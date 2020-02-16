ANCHORAGE — Anchorage police shot and killed a passenger in a car who had fired at officers, police said Sunday.

One officer hit in the upper body was protected by body armor, police said.

The name of the person killed was not immediately released.

Officers with the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit at 3:30 a.m. Sunday stopped a sedan at Fifth Avenue, the main access point into downtown Anchorage from the north, and Reeve Boulevard. The car carried a male driver and four male passengers, police said. Their ages were not immediately released.

As the car was stopped, a passenger in the back seat pulled out a gun and fired shots at the officers, police said.

One officer was hit. The other, uninjured officer fired at the gunman, who was hit in the upper body and killed.

The officer struck by the gunman sustained nonlife threatening injuries, police said, because of the officer’s body armor.

The state Office of Special Prosecutions will review the officer’s use of deadly force and determine whether it was justified.

The name of the officer who fired will be released after three days, as called for by police department policy.