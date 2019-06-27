ANACORTES — An Anacortes elementary-school teacher has been charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation.

Island View Elementary School physical-education teacher Robert Craig Johnson was charged in Skagit County Superior Court, the Skagit Valley Herald reports.

According to court documents, the girl said the first time Johnson touched her was at the beginning of the school year.

Documents say the girl’s mother reported the incidents to police when she learned about them June 16.

Anacortes School District Superintendent Mark Wenzel said Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave the next day.

He was arrested Friday and held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center.

He was scheduled to be released Monday on his own recognizance.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.