Three days after the King County Sheriff’s Office appealed for the public’s help in finding a 42-year-old man suspected of slashing another man’s throat in White Center last month, an anonymous tip on Tuesday led to the man’s arrest in a Benton County park.

Daniel Varela, who goes by the street name “Capote,” was found by members of the U.S. Marshals’ fugitive apprehension task force sleeping in a bush at Zintel Canyon Park in Kennewick, said King County sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott. Varela was arrested without incident and booked into the Benton County Jail just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to Abbott and jail records.

Varela had been wanted since last week on a $1 million arrest warrant when King County prosecutors charged him with first-degree assault; He was accused of repeatedly stabbing a 55-year-old man and cutting the man’s throat inside a car on March 20. After Varela fled the car, the 55-year-old victim tried to drive to get help, but crashed into a fence and pole in the 1700 block of Southwest 98th Street, charging papers say. He honked to get the attention of a passerby who called police.

“Detectives didn’t expect him to survive,” Abbott said of the 55-year-old, who underwent a six-hour surgery at Harborview Medical Center, is recovering in the intensive care unit. Doctors, he said, “pulled off a miracle.”