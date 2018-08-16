The car the victims were in drove off a cliff five miles north of Usk on Wednesday morning.
USK, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says that alcohol or drugs played a role in an auto crash in Pend Oreille County that killed three people.
The crash on Wednesday morning occurred when the car the victims were in drove off a cliff. The location is about five miles north of Usk.
The State Patrol identified the victims as 29-year old Richard Torosian; 32-year-old Kayleen Sherwood; and 29-year-old O’Shan Nick.
The Spokesman-Review says the driver and another passenger were taken to hospitals.
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com