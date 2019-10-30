Seattle Police arrested a suspect in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood Wednesday in connection with a shooting over the weekend that resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man, according to police.

Police have not released further information on the homicide, except to state that it occurred in the 3600 block of South Adams Street in the Mount Baker neighborhood. The victim was dropped off at Harborview Medical Center just after 2 a.m. Saturday, where he later died, police said in an earlier statement.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 46-year-old Thu Bo. He died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives identified a 48-year-old suspect, who officers spotted entering a tent at a homeless encampment in the 1000 block of South Main Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Negotiators and SWAT officers were brought in, and the man was taken into custody after two hours of negotiation, according to police.

The man, who authorities did not identify Wednesday, will be booked into King County Jail on investigation of homicide, police said.