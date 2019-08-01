A Normandy Park man is accused of beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son to death on Saturday after the child’s mother left the family’s apartment to buy food.

After learning of his son’s death, the boy’s father then made threats against the child’s mother and was arrested Monday after a gunfight and standoff with police in Burien, according to authorities.

“Essentially, (the boy’s father) threatened to come there and shoot the place up and make her pay for what happened to his son,” Normandy Park Police Chief Dan Yourkoski said.

King County prosecutors charged both men this week.

William Johnson III, 28, was charged with second-degree murder, accused of punching or stomping on the 3-year-old’s abdomen.

“There were multiple bruises all over JL’s small body and lethal damage to several of JL’s vital organs,” King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Adrienne McCoy wrote in charging papers, referring to the 3-year-old by his initials.

Johnson was also charged with second-degree assault for alleged beatings against the boy’s mother, who was treated for a fractured rib in October and who had a black eye when she was interviewed by police about her son’s death, according to prosecutors. The charges say the mother reported ongoing abuse during her yearlong relationship with Johnson that had not previously been reported to police.

Johnson remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

The boy’s father, 29-year-old Jeffrey Hamlet, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, accused of firing a dozen shots at three police officers, carjacking a vehicle at a nearby fast-food restaurant, and illegally possessing a 9 mm handgun later found in the stolen car. He remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

According to the charges:

The 3-year-old boy and his three sisters, ages 7, 8, and 9, were at home in the family’s apartment on Saturday when Johnson decided to give the boy a bath.

A neighbor would later tell police he turned up the volume on his television to drown out screams and loud “thumping” noises from the apartment directly below his. The boy’s sisters also told a child-interview specialist they heard their brother’s screams and went to check on him, but Johnson closed and locked the bathroom door, according to charging papers.

It’s unclear who called 911, but the charges say the mother told officers her son was fine when she left but unconscious when she returned an hour later. The boy died at the scene.

That same day, a Black Diamond police sergeant who was aiding in the homicide investigation as a member of the Coalition of Small Cities Major Crimes Task Force met Hamlet, the boy’s father. At the time, Hamlet was wearing a distinctive, ankle-length fur coat, the charges say.

After the death of his son, Hamlet began making threats about killing the boy’s mother, who told police Hamlet had previously fired a gun at her, according to the charges and Yourkoski. Police obtained a search warrant for Hamlet’s cellphone and developed probable cause to arrest him on investigation of felony harassment.

On Monday, the Black Diamond sergeant and a sergeant from the Normandy Park Police Department attended the boy’s autopsy at the King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Seattle, Yourkoski said. Driving in separate cars, they were on their way back to Normandy Park to brief other police officers when the Black Diamond sergeant spotted Hamlet — again wearing his fur coat — near First Avenue South and South 160th Street in Burien and called the Normandy Park sergeant.

The sergeant and a Normandy Park police officer responded to the area as Hamlet walked into a minimart. When Hamlet walked out, the Black Diamond sergeant ordered him to stop, but Hamlet ran across busy First Avenue South.

All three officers pursued Hamlet in their police cars and saw him run toward an alley next to a church in the 15800 block of Ambaum Boulevard Southwest. The officers from Normandy Park pursued on foot while the Black Diamond sergeant drove to the opposite end of the alley to try to intercept Hamlet, the charges say.

As the two Normandy Park officers began closing the distance, the charges say Hamlet pulled out a gun and began firing at them. The officers returned fire. Hamlet fired 12 shots, and the officers fired a combined 28 shots, the charges say. Hamlet suffered a glancing gunshot wound to the side of his head and left ear; the officers were uninjured.

Hamlet was able to scale a chain-link fence and ran back across First Avenue South, where he approached a couple who were inside their car in the drive-through lane of an Arby’s restaurant, the charges say. He ordered them out of the vehicle at gunpoint and got behind the wheel, but almost immediately high-centered the car, getting it stuck on some obstacle and immobilizing it, according to the charges.

Officers surrounded the vehicle, and Hamlet surrendered after a 45-minute standoff, according to charging papers. Police later found a 9 mm handgun and Hamlet’s fur coat inside the stolen car, the charges say.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.