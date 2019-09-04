Seattle police are searching for a group of people who have stolen drugs from more than a dozen Puget Sound medical facilities and pharmacies this summer.

Police believe the group is responsible for more than 10 overnight burglaries around Seattle and a half-dozen more in other cities, including Renton and in Kitsap County, since June, said Seattle Police spokesman Jonah Spangenthal-Lee.

The thieves have stolen thousands of dollars’ worth of amphetamines and opiates from Seattle-area pharmacies, Spangenthal-Lee said. One South Kitsap pharmacy reported having thousands of pills stolen, including hydrocodone, morphine and oxycodone, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Four members of the group have been captured in surveillance footage, which Seattle police released stills from on Wednesday. Detectives haven’t been able to identify the people and are asking those with information to call 206-386-1855.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.