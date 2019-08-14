A 38-year-old man has been charged with murder after prosecutors say he shot and killed a 51-year-old father of two outside a Rainier Beach bar earlier this month.

Derrick Gibson Holland was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in King County Superior Court Wednesday, according to charging documents. He remains in King County Jail in lieu of $5 million bail, according to jail records.

Prosecutors say Holland intimidated a group of people by racking the slide of his gun outside a bar on Aug. 4, then started to fight twin brothers Dwain and Wayne Lee Scott when they questioned why. After the fight was broken up, prosecutors say Holland shot Wayne Scott three times, killing him.

“Holland is well known throughout the Rainier Valley and Renton to constantly carry a firearm and to display it aggressively, particularly at bars,” Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jason Simmons wrote in the charges. He “appears to frequently use his gun a[nd] stature to intimidate patrons at bars.”

One of Wayne Scott’s two daughters, 19-year-old Tashari Millè Scott, said she was shocked to receive the call that her dad had died.

“I was with him on the day he was killed,” she said in a Facebook message. “He made me get out of the car and take pictures with him and exchange I love you’s.”

Tashari said her father, who was born in Mississippi and raised in Seattle, taught her to be proud of being black and to educate herself on black history. He loved taking pictures and listening to music and was in an R&B group called Just Us with his brother when he was younger, she said.

Wayne Scott’s twin brother was the one who called police around 2 a.m. after he was shot.

“Dwain sounded desperate and highly emotional. He repeatedly stated Wayne’s name and told his twin not to go,” police wrote in a probable-cause statement outlining their case against Holland. “People are crying and yelling in the background of the 911 call.”

Police responded to the 9500 block of Rainier Avenue South and found a group of people surrounding Wayne Scott, who was lying on the ground near Souvanny’s Tavern, according to police. He was unconscious, had no pulse and was not breathing. He died on his way to Harborview Medical Center.

Police found three shell casings near where Wayne Scott fell, as well as a bullet defect to a nearby window.

The Scott brothers had been at the Souvanny’s Tavern before the shooting, as had Holland. Dwain Scott told police Holland and his brother had quarreled in the past but there was no trouble that night, according to charges.

The twins mingled with people outside after the bar closed. Dwain Scott told police that Holland pulled out a gun in full display of everyone outside and purposefully racked the slide before putting it in the back of his waistband.

The Scott brothers asked Holland why he would rack his gun, and Dwain Scott told him it was threatening, according to charges. Dwain Scott later told police neither he nor his brother had a gun and that he wouldn’t want to instigate a fight with someone obviously armed and so large in stature.

Dwain Scott said Holland charged at them and that they fought until someone broke it up. Holland was standing a few feet from Wayne Scott after the fight ended, and prosecutors say Holland pulled out his gun and shot him. As Wayne Scott fell to the ground, Holland and an unidentified man drove away in a car.

The King County Medical Examiner determined Wayne Scott died of multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

While investigating, detectives spoke to a Renton bar owner who said Holland is known to carry a gun and be violent, according to charges. The bar owner said “despite Holland’s big spending,” he’s been kicked out of most bars in Renton and Rainier Beach because he regularly displays his gun, the charges say.

A customer at Souvanny’s Tavern before the shooting said he saw Holland drop a handgun on the floor about 45 minutes prior, according to charges.

Holland was charged with felony third-degree assault in 2007, making him ineligible to own a firearm, according to prosecutors.

He will next appear in court on Aug. 28.

Seattle Times researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report.