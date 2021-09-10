A man suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian in North Seattle on Thursday night was arrested early Friday morning.

Seattle police officers and Washington State Patrol troopers pursued the man to Federal Way, where he was arrested.

Ten minutes before midnight, motorists driving northbound on Aurora Avenue North called to report the driver of a pickup truck had struck a pedestrian near the intersection with North 46th Street, according to Seattle police.

Callers said the truck driver had passed them at a high speed, then they saw a pedestrian down in the roadway. Seattle firefighters arrived and declared the 55-year-old man deceased at the scene.

The truck driver then fled northbound on Aurora Avenue North and officers spotted him driving with no lights several blocks away, police said.

The driver would not pull over when police attempted a traffic stop, and officers began pursuing him, police said.

In Shoreline, the suspect got on Interstate-5 southbound and troopers pursued him to the South 272nd Street exit in Federal Way. Troopers were then able to stop the truck, police said.

The 38-year-old man was booked into King County Jail on investigation of vehicular homicide and driving while under the influence of intoxicants, police said.