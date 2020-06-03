City Attorney Pete Holmes announced Wednesday the city intends to withdraw Seattle’s recent request to a U.S. judge that could have cleared the way for lifting eight years of federal oversight of the Seattle Police Department.

The dramatic change comes after six days of protests in Seattle over the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Holmes, in a statement, said he has been closely monitoring the city’s response to the demonstrations and the 14,000 complaints to Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability (OPA) that have come during the protests, noting “we are about to witness the most vigorous testing of our city’s accountability systems.”

Holmes said, “it’s become clear to me that we need to pause before asking U.S. District Judge James Robart to terminate” part of a 2012 federal consent decree “so that the City and its accountability partners can conduct a thorough assessment of SPD’s response to the demonstrations.”

Before Holmes’ announcement, Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González told The Seattle Times she supported withdrawing the motion, saying much had changed since the killing.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who had supported the motion to terminate, had said earlier she planned to bring together city’s police union and community leaders in an attempt to resolve lingering differences on police accountability.

“I do think there is a way to do that,” Durkan said in public remarks Tuesday. “We need to have those kinds of meaningful conversations and have a reconciliation process between officers and community.”

But until Holmes’ announcement, Durkan had declined to say whether she would consider withdrawing or pausing the city’s recent request to begin a process that could lead to dissolution of the consent decree.

The city’s motion, citing the need to recognize the department’s efforts to address excessive use of force and biased policing and shift resources to the coronavirus crisis, drew moderate criticism when it was filed last month.

But since then the issue has been swept up in the torrent of national outrage over the killing of Floyd.

Durkan was asked by a Seattle Times reporter on Monday if she would consider withdrawing the request to allow community leaders and the Seattle Police Officers Guild the opportunity to seek consensus on police accountability measures.

She called the proposal a “good idea,” but did not address whether she might withdraw the motion pending community talks.