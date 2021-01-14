A 19-year-old Seattle man was charged Thursday with assault after allegedly kicking two women in the head last week, one on a bus and another as she was planting flowers on the sidewalk, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors charged Isaiah Clay Lewis with two counts of second-degree assault and asked a judge to hold him on $250,000 bail, “an amount we believe is necessary and appropriate to protect the safety of the community from future violent assaults,” they said.

According to the charges, Lewis was arrested in December for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his parents. He remained in custody until Jan. 5, when he had a bond hearing and was released to the county’s “basic” program within Community Center for Alternative Programs (CCAP), which requires participants to check in by phone every day.

A day later, the charges say, he was riding a Metro bus through the University District when he kicked a fellow passenger in the head.

He had boarded the bus around University Way Northeast and Northeast 43rd Street when he became upset with a woman talking on the phone, police said earlier this week. According to surveillance footage of the incident, he got up from his seat and kicked her in the head, police said.

The woman, who suffered a concussion, confronted him and then told the Metro bus driver what happened, police said. When he stopped the bus to call transit authorities, Lewis left through the rear doors, police said.

The next day, Jan. 7, Lewis kicked a 56-year-old woman, who was planting flowers at the base of a tree on a Belltown sidewalk, in the head, police say.

In video footage, a man, who police believe is Lewis, can be seen walking away — south on Fourth Avenue — while the woman rolls on the ground, clutching her head.

She suffered serious injuries, including about 10 fractures to her cheekbone, nose, sinuses and eye socket, police said.

As detectives investigated, several officers who knew Lewis from previous investigations identified him as the man in the surveillance footage. They also noticed the shoes the suspect was wearing, which — according to surveillance video — appeared to be a specific style of black-and-yellow Air Jordans, according to a police report.

When a caller reached out to police Wednesday and reported seeing a man matching the suspect’s description and wearing Jordans, officers went to talk with him.

Lewis was standing in front of a building in Belltown, a couple of blocks from the alleged assault against the 56-year-old woman, according to a police report. Officers took him to SPD headquarters and arrested him later that day.

Lewis’ first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 28 at the King County Courthouse.