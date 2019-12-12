Two Seattle brothers were found guilty Thursday of fatally shooting two people and injuring three others during a 2016 robbery at “the Caves,” a former homeless encampment within the sprawling, 150-acre Jungle — a case that had previously resulted in two mistrials.

A jury deliberated for 1½ days before convicting James and Jerome Taafulisia, now 21 and 20, of two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault in connection with the Jan. 26, 2016, shooting spree.

The brothers’ previous trials had been held at the Maleng Regional Justice Center (RJC) in Kent, while this one was at the King County courthouse in downtown Seattle before a different judge.

The shootings took place during a robbery of a prolific drug dealer at the encampment, when the brothers were 16 and 17. The Jungle was shut down by the city in October 2016.

The Taafulisias’ younger brother, who was 13 at the time of the shootings, was convicted in juvenile court of murder and assault charges in the case in May 2018. Now 17, the youngest brother will remain in custody until his 20th birthday and then will spend six months on parole as he transitions back into the community, according to disposition records in his case.

The previous mistrials for the older brothers were declared in August 2018 and in March, with juries split 8-4 and 9-3 in favor of conviction.

According to court records, on the night of the shooting a group of masked men approached Phat Nguyen, the target of the robbery, from behind. Seated around a fire pit with several other people, Nguyen, 46, was shot in the chest with a .45-caliber handgun. The man sitting next to him, 33-year-old James Tran, was shot twice with the .45 and died on the way to Harborview Medical Center.

Nguyen’s girlfriend, 47-year-old Tracy Bauer, and Amy Jo Shinault, 41, were each shot in the back. Nguyen, Bauer and Shinault all survived.

One of the suspects grabbed Nguyen’s bag and jacket.

As the group ran away, one of the shooters fired a .22-caliber handgun into a tent, hitting Jeanine Brooks, also known as Jeanine Zapata, in the chest. The 45-year-old died at the scene.

Police would later match casings from the scene to a .45-caliber handgun purchased from the brothers by a police informant and a .22-caliber handgun police later found in the brothers’ tent. James Taafulisia was allegedly armed with the .45-caliber and Jerome Taafulisia is accused of firing the .22-caliber.

The Taafulisia brothers took about $100 worth of black-tar heroin and $200 or $300 in cash, according to previous testimony.