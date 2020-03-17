A coalition of civil liberties and advocacy groups are calling on Gov. Jay Inslee to release thousands of prisoners in Washington state, saying their lives are in danger due to the Department of Corrections’ inability to manage the spread of coronavirus.

The 14 groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, Columbia Legal Services, and Disability Rights Washington, called for the release in a joint letter to Inslee, saying without such action, a prison sentence could turn into a death sentence for vulnerable people.

“Even in the best of times, the Department of Corrections struggles to meet the basic medical needs of people living in its facilities,” said Nick Straley, assistant deputy director of advocacy at Columbia Legal Services, in a statement. “The Department of Corrections is simply not equipped to provide the level and quality of medical care that will be required in an outbreak, and unless immediate and serious steps are taken, people will die.”

The letter asks Inslee to take immediate actions, including:

Release of more than 1,900 people in the Department of Corrections’ custody who are over 56, many of whom have serious medical problems. “While people in this age group are at the greatest risk of death from COVID-19, they also pose the lowest public safety risk to our communities. This vulnerable population should be released immediately,” the letter states.

Release of incarcerated people who are within six months of their release date, to community supervision. “These people are overwhelmingly in the lowest level security classifications,” the letter says.

The stopping of community custody officers from issuing violations to people under supervision. Such violations lead to people being “locked up in local or county jails for minor violations of their conditions of release,” the letter says. Instead of issuing violations, the groups say DOC should require community custody officers to provide assistance to those under supervision, “to keep people safe.”

The advocacy groups say the DOC has authority under existing law to take such steps.

“Not only will releasing people reduce the extreme risk of infection they face in prison but reducing the overall population will provide more flexibility to DOC custody and medical staff to address special housing placements and other exigencies that DOC will undoubtedly have to implement in the coming months,” the letter said.

Janelle Guthrie, a spokeswoman for the DOC, said in an email “we understand the concerns of friends and families with chronically ill or elderly individuals incarcerated in our population and we have enhanced protocols in place to protect these vulnerable populations.”

However, Guthrie said individual prison sentences are mandated by law and “unless these individuals complete their sentences or otherwise meet our criteria for an Extraordinary Medical Placement, we are not able to release them into the community.”

Tara Lee, a spokeswoman for Inslee’s office, said in an email, “We are aware of this request and it will be given due consideration with everything else.”

The DOC has not announced any cases of COVID-19 among the state’s approximately 17,000 inmates. However, the agency has disclosed that two employees tested positive, including a staffer at Monroe Correctional Complex. The prison system has temporarily canceled all family and other visitation in response.

