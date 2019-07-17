An active member of the U.S. Navy arrested this week is accused of beating her newborn twins, according to the Bremerton Police Department.

The woman, who is not being named because she has not yet been charged, is alleged to have caused “severe and horrific trauma” to the infants, according to police.

The investigation began in early May after the woman brought her babies to the hospital because one of them had a swollen right leg.

Medical personnel determined the baby had a spiral fractured femur caused by non-accidental trauma. The baby was transferred to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, whose doctors found 11 fractured ribs and a fractured collarbone, police said in a news statement released on Tuesday.

The woman then told Mary Bridge staff that the other twin also had a swollen leg, police said. The other baby was examined and found to have a fractured femur, five rib fractures, two broken clavicles and a torn sublingual frenulum (the piece of mucous membrane connecting the underside of the tongue to the bottom of the mouth).

Medical staff said the mother showed “no emotion or concern about her babies having horrific broken bone injuries and no emotion” about the children being placed in protective custody by police and Child Protective Services, police said.

The Bremerton Police Department said its two-month investigation included interviews with parents, relatives, neighbors, co-workers and medical staff, as well as an analysis of cellphone data to determine the timeline of the children’s injuries.

“The investigation focused on (the woman) because she was the only one with the newborns at the time the injuries had occurred,” police said.

According to the woman’s Facebook page and that of her husband, the woman is from Florida and was last stationed in San Diego. Facebook posts indicate the twins were born around the beginning of April.