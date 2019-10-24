ABERDEEN — Authorities say an Aberdeen police officer who was responding to a hit-and-run shot a man who had a knife.
Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Brad Johansson says Aberdeen police were sent to a hit-and-run near a bank on Thursday.
He says initial reports are that an officer tried to contact a man who was possibly involved in the hit-and-run and that the man was armed with a knife and shots were fired by the police.
The man was shot and taken to a hospital.
A regional team is investigating.
No further information has been released.