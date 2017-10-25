The victim, identified as Linda Sweezer, 64, was caring for the infant and was in the process of obtaining legal custody. Sweezer’s partially burned body was found Tuesday near Lake Tapps. .

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies investigating the death of a woman whose partially-burned body was found early Tuesday near Lake Tapps searched the woman’s house in Kent on Wednesday and rescued a 4-month-old baby girl who had been abandoned in her crib.

Now police in King and Pierce counties are searching for a 25-year-old suspect, who has been identified as Lance G.F. Rougeau, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The body of Linda Sweezer was discovered just after 4 a.m. Tuesday on the side of the road near 166th Avenue East and 24th Street Court East. Investigators believe Sweezer was killed elsewhere and surveillance video footage from a house near where Sweezer’s body was found showed two sets of headlights leaving the scene after someone attempted to set her body on fire, according to a news release.

On Tuesday afternoon, Auburn police found an abandoned car in the 2000 block of 63rd Street Southeast and notified Pierce County detectives.

Sweezer, 64, was the registered owner of the car and detectives searched her house, in the 23200 block of 105th Avenue Southeast in Kent, on Wednesday morning. There, detectives found the baby girl in her crib in the otherwise unoccupied house, the news release says.

The baby was treated at Seattle Children’s hospital for dehydration and is expected to recover.

Detectives found evidence that Sweezer, who was caring for the infant and was in the process of obtaining legal custody, was killed inside her house, according to the news release.

Detectives are also searching for a second vehicle owned by Sweezer, a bronze 2003 Chevrolet Impala with Washington license plate AGX9423.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office would not say how Sweezer died.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer said investigators have not yet determined a connection between Rougeau and Sweezer or the baby’s mother, KOMO-TV is reporting.

Rougeau is described as a light-skinned black man, 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds with long curly black hair, brown eyes, and a mustache and goatee. He is known to frequent the Kent area.

According to court records, Rougeau has a criminal history that includes convictions for robbery, burglary and custodial assault. He was sentenced to just over three years in prison in May 2014 for breaking into a house in Burien and stealing a rifle, prescription medication and other items, then leading police on a foot chase, the records show.

As of April, when Rougeau’s community supervision on the 2014 residential burglary charge ended, he was listed as being homeless in Seattle, court records show.