A Yakima man was shot Monday evening inside his home, police said.

A few hours later, while he was in the hospital, his home burst into flames.

Daniel Arellano, 60, was apparently shot from outside his home about 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department. Police responding to a shots-fired report discovered him inside the home with a bullet wound in his left thigh.

Arellano was hospitalized and was listed in stable condition Tuesday, according to police.

About 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police again responded to Arellano’s home, this time because of several 911 calls reporting a fire.

Police said the blaze caused minor damage and was quickly extinguished.

One person was detained and questioned in connection with the case, but was later released, police said.