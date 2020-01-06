A husband and wife died Monday morning after a fire broke out in their mobile home at the Circle K Mobile Home Park in Kent, according to the Puget Sound Fire Authority.

The woman was inside the mobile home when the couple’s roommate left for work just before 8:30 a.m., said Fire Inspector Keith Kepler, who is also a public information officer for the fire authority that serves Kent, Covington, Maple Valley and SeaTac. Something caught the man’s eye and he called 911 after noticing smoke coming from the rear of the mobile home, Kepler said.

Around the same time, the woman’s husband, who works night shifts, returned home from work and went inside the mobile home to get his wife out, he said. But by then, the heat from the fire had already broken out windows at the back of the mobile home and when the door was opened, the inrush of oxygen caused the blaze to intensify, Kepler said. The husband and wife were found dead inside.

“We caution people not to go back in the home” after a fire has broken out, Kepler said. “I totally understand him trying to save his wife.”

The first fire crew arrived within minutes and the blaze was extinguished within 15 to 20 minutes, Kepler said. The heat damaged a window to another mobile home about 8 feet from the one that caught fire, but no one else was injured and the flames did not spread, he said. Fire investigators have started processing the scene but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A chaplain was called out to comfort neighbors in what Kepler described as a tight-knit community. The mobile-home park is located in the 800 block of the West Valley Highway.