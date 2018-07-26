A 9-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Leavenworth, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Sheriff’s Brian Burnett said the accident occured about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening on Icicle Road near the intersection of Powell Street in Leavenworth.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy responding to another call witnessed the collision, called for medical aid and performed life-saving measures until medics arrived, however the girl died.

An investigation was being conducted with the help of the Washington State Patrol. Burnett said the driver of the vehicle did not show signs of impairment.

“This is clearly a tragic event with multiple families affected,” Burnett said.