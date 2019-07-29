Seattle police are investigating the Sunday afternoon stabbing and carjacking of an 80-year-old man near the edge of South Delridge and White Center.

A man stabbed the 80-year-old in the back and stole his van, police said in a statement Monday. The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

A little after 4 p.m. Sunday, the 80-year-old was in a church parking lot in the 9600 block of 20th Avenue Southwest when the suspect — described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s with a medium build, wearing dark clothing and with a red or orange bandanna over his face — approached the victim and attempted to steal his van, according to police. During the subsequent struggle, the suspect stabbed the 80-year-old twice in the back and then stole the van, police said.

King County Sheriff’s Office deputies subsequently located and pursued the stolen van until it crashed on Des Moines Memorial Drive. The suspect fled on foot toward the Duwamish River, police said.

A search by officers and a K-9 team did not turn up the suspect. The 80-year-old was transported to the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery, according to authorities. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police.