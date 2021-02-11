Since Tuesday, a 37-year-old Redmond-area man has been under guard at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is being treated for a self-inflicted injury after King County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic-violence disturbance and found the man’s 8-year-old child dead inside a house, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy Thursday as Mahan Mola and determined he died from a cut to his neck. Mahan’s death was ruled a homicide.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic-violence call at a house in the 13600 block of 179th Avenue Northeast in the unincorporated English Hill neighborhood east of Redmond just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Tim Meyer wrote in a Thursday news release. They found the child dead and his father suffering from a non-life-threatening, self-inflicted injury, according to the release.

No other family members were hurt, according to the news release. Additional details were not immediately made available. The boy’s homicide is being investigated by detectives assigned to the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit.