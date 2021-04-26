An 8-year-old girl was critically injured Sunday when a gun discharged while her father was handling it in another room, according to Federal Way police.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Federal Way police responded to St. Francis Hospital, where the injured girl was taken in a private vehicle, Cmdr. Kurt Schwan said in an email.

Police learned the girl was shot inside an apartment in the 27900 block of Pacific Highway South when her 35-year-old father discharged a firearm; the bullet traveled through three walls and struck the child, according to Schwan.

The girl’s father, who was with her at the hospital, has since been arrested, Schwan wrote. Jail records show the man was booked early Monday on investigation of domestic-violence assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

The girl was later taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, where as of Monday afternoon, she was listed in critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit, said a hospital spokesperson.