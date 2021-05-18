An 8-year-old boy was fatally shot in the chest by a 13-year-old boy with a pellet gun at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said Tuesday the office was investigating the shooting on Scott Road as accidental and the boy’s name would be released by the county coroner’s office Wednesday.

“Despite the efforts of the emergency responders, the 8-year-old boy died at the scene,” Foreman said in a Facebook post.

“What we ask is that everyone prays for the family and for the little boy and for the little boy’s friends and loved ones,” he added. “Sometimes it’s easy to be judgmental about situations like this, and this just isn’t the time and place to do it.”