A takeover-style robbery at Bob’s Burgers & Teriyaki in the city of SeaTac on Saturday night ended up with eight employees and customers tied up and on the ground, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The two suspects have not yet been caught, he said.

Abbott said two men, one with a handgun, entered the eatery in the 20000 block of International Boulevard around 9:15 p.m.

The robbers tied people up, then stole money, car keys, jewelry and other items from the bound victims, Abbott said Monday morning.

He said the robbers fled in a car belonging to one of the customers before a person called 911.