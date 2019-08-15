Seattle police believe a driver who struck a 71-year-old man in Greenwood Wednesday night, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, was impaired.

Witnesses called 911 around 10 p.m. to report the collision in the 8500 block of Aurora Avenue North. Medics took the victim to Harborview Medical Center, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

Police said the 42-year-old driver of the SUV showed signs of impairment, according to the statement. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the driver’s blood and are awaiting test results.

Seattle has committed to Vision Zero, a national goal of eliminating all serious-injury and fatality crashes. However, data from the Seattle Department of Transportation shows that 101 people were seriously injured or killed in 98 crashes in Seattle during the first half of 2019 — the highest number of crashes in the first half of a year since 2010.

According to the data, there were at least 18 crashes that resulted in death or serious injuries that involved someone being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.