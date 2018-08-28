A 65-year-old woman was killed while walking her dogs in Ballard Monday night, after she was hit by a black BMW that drove through a stop sign, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The driver of the BMW, a 34-year-old woman, was arrested and booked into King County Jail after police found “signs of impairment,” the police department said.

The 65-year-old woman was walking her two dogs on 14th Avenue NW, crossing NW 46th Street, police said, just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver, traveling east, “failed to stop at a stop sign” and hit the woman and her dogs, witnesses told police. The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where she died, police said.

One of the woman’s dogs was seriously injured and taken to a vet, while the second dog ran from the scene and has not been found, police said.