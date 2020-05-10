Two Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies fought with a man suspected of violating a domestic-violence protection order in Arlington early Sunday and one of them used a Taser on the man, according to a news release issued by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), which is investigating the officers’ use of force.

It was the second use-of-force incident investigated by the agency in four days.

Just after 4:45 a.m. Sunday, two deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the backyard of a residence in the 17300 block of 126th Street Northeast. As they arrived, they spotted a man running from the house and into a wooded area across the street, where the deputies caught up to him, the news release says. After fighting with the man and deploying a Taser, the deputies noticed the 41-year-old man had a self-inflicted wound to his neck and called for medics, according to the release.

The man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Colby campus with serious injuries, the news release says.

Detectives learned the man had previously been in a relationship with a woman who lives at the residence; he is the subject of a domestic-violence protection order and is believed to have slashed tires at the property before the deputies arrived, the release says.

When the man is discharged from the hospital, deputies expect to book him into the Snohomish County Jail on investigation of violating the no-contact order and resisting arrest, according to the release.

The two deputies involved in the man’s arrest have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

They join four other sheriff’s deputies who were placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday after an incident involving a man in mental-health crisis near Lynnwood, also according to SMART, a team of law-enforcement officers that responds to use-of-force incidents.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report that a 43-year-old man was causing a disturbance in the 16900 block of Alder Way, according to a separate news release. There, they spoke with one of the man’s relatives and determined he was likely having a mental-health crisis so decided to take him to a hospital to be evaluated, the release says.

When the deputies approached the man in the backyard, a short altercation ensued after the man allegedly tried to grab one deputy’s gun, Everett police spokesman Aaron Snell said.

The man lost consciousness at the hospital and doctors determined he had a head injury, so he was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, where he remains in “critical, but medically stable” condition, according to the news release.

It is unknown if he was hurt during the altercation with deputies or if he was injured before the incident, but Snell said police received at least two calls indicating the man was a victim of an assault earlier in the day.

Seattle Times reporter Elise Takahama contributed to this story.