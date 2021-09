A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed inside an apartment in Auburn Wednesday evening, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police spokesperson Colby Crossley said.

Officers found the woman after responding to a reports of gunshots in the 1400 block of 30th Street Southeast at 5:40 p.m., he said.

No suspects have been identified at this time, but “there is no reason to believe” there is a further threat, Crossley said.