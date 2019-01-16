Investigators have not identified a suspect but were canvassing the area for video-surveillance footage.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Martin A. Burton as the 53-year-old man found fatally shot in White Center early Wednesday.

Burton died from a gunshot wound, and death investigators determined he died Tuesday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The shooting in the 10400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest in unincorporated King County, south of Seattle, was reported by an anonymous caller about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the man on the side of the road, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a sheriff’s spokesman, said investigators with the Major Crimes division have not identified a suspect but were canvassing the area for video-surveillance footage.

Burton’s last known address is one mile north of where his body was found, court records show.