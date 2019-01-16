The shooting, in an unincorporated area south of Seattle, was reported by an anonymous caller around 2:30 a.m., and the victim, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in White Center early Wednesday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting in the 10400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest in unincorporated King County, south of Seattle, was reported by an anonymous caller around 2:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported.

The sheriff’s office said the man, who had been shot in the stomach, was pronounced dead when deputies and medics arrived.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said around 6 a.m. that investigators with the Major Crimes division had not yet identified a suspect and that the shooter was still at large.