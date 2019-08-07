A 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Rainier Beach area Sunday has been identified.

Wayne Lee Scott died of multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Seattle police are investigating the early-morning shooting in the 9500 block of Rainier Avenue South. Officers who responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. found Scott lying on the sidewalk surrounded by several people, according to police.

Scott was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.