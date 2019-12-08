Seattle police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man found shot inside an RV in South Seattle on Sunday morning, according to a police statement issued late Sunday afternoon.

The Seattle Fire Department initially responded to a report of a possible overdose inside the RV, which was parked near 36th Avenue and South Adams street. However, police arriving on the scene later discovered that the man had been shot.

Detectives conducting investigation ask that anyone with information call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.