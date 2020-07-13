Five people were transported to Harborview Medical Center after being injured in a Kent shooting Monday evening, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The people — male victims ranging from ages 16 to 49 — were transported to Harborview for gunshot wounds, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg. Two were in critical condition and three were in serious condition as of 7:30 p.m., she confirmed.

According to a tweet from the Kent Police Department, the southbound lanes of Pacific Highway South are closed near Kent Des Moines Road while officials investigate the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.