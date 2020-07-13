Six people were injured in a Kent shooting near a King County Metro bus stop Monday evening, according to police.

Kent police responded to the area near Kent Des Moines Road and Pacific Highway South just before 6 p.m. to assist a Des Moines police officer who was alerted to a gunshot victim by a passerby, said Kent police Commander Robert Hollis. The Des Moines officer, who had been driving near the area, pulled over, and then found five other people with gunshot wounds, Hollis said.

He added that he believed the shooting occurred outside the Metro bus.

Five of the people — male victims ranging from ages 16 to 49 — were transported to Harborview Medical Center, with two in critical condition and three in serious condition, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

The sixth person suffered a minor injury and was released at the scene, Kent police said in a statement.

As of 9 p.m., Kent police had detained three people, but added that “it is unknown if they are suspects or their level of involvement.” Officials don’t believe the shooting was random, the statement said.

According to a tweet from the Kent Police Department, the southbound lanes of Pacific Highway South are closed near Kent Des Moines Road while officials investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Kent Police Department at 253-856-5808.