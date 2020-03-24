Police are investigating a South Seattle shooting that they believe left a 41-year-old man seriously injured Monday evening.

Seattle police officers on patrol heard shots fired around 9:40 p.m. near 30th Avenue South and South Willow Street, according to a statement from the department. They spotted a car with apparent damage from bullets, although the driver took off on South Willow Street after officers activated their emergency equipment.

Police stopped the vehicle about a block away and took the driver, an 18-year-old man, into custody, the statement said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into King County Jail.

Police are still investigating his connection to the shooting, the statement said.

Officers recovered “a number” of shell casings in the street, but didn’t find anyone injured, although a residence and a parked car were damaged by the gunfire.

Shortly after the shooting, police learned a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his chest was dropped off at Harborview Medical Center.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, the statement said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department at 206-625-5011.