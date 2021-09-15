A 40-year-old man was arrested on investigation of homicide after a member of his household was killed during a standoff in Auburn on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a “disturbance” at a home in the 4200 block of South 290th Street about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer.

The department’s crisis negotiators and tactical team were called in, he said.

During the hourslong standoff, “deputies learned of a person dead in the residence,” Meyer said.

Meyer said police would not be immediately releasing information on the circumstances around the killing or the relationship between those involved.

The 40-year-old was arrested when he came out of the house around 8:45 p.m., said Meyer. He is being held in King County Jail on investigation of homicide.