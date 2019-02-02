The shooting comes a few months after Washington state voters approved a measure that allows criminal charges to be filed against someone who doesn't secure their gun and it is then used by a child in a shooting.

A mother was shot in the face by her 4-year-old child, who found an unsecured gun and fired it, authorities said Saturday.

The mother was in the hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries.

The mother, father and child were in a Skyway apartment complex in the 12000 block of 71st Ave. South when the shooting happened around 5 p.m., said Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The child found the gun under the bed and unintentionally shot the 27-year-old mother, Abbott said.

“(The gun) wasn’t secured like it should have been; it was just laying under the bed and it was loaded,” he said.

Authorities rushed the mother to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she has since been joined by the child’s father and the child.

No one else was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

It wasn’t immediately clear who owned the gun. Detectives are investigating.

Washington state voters in November approved Initiative 1639, a measure that, among other things, holds gun owners criminally liable if an unsecured gun is accessed by someone not allowed to have a firearm, like a child, and the gun is discharged.