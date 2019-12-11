Four teens have been arrested on investigation of assault and hate-crime charges after authorities say they beat a legally blind, transgender woman who had pepper-sprayed them as she exited a Metro bus in Tukwila.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was riding at the front of the bus around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday when the teens made objectionable comments to her.

The exact nature of the comments was not immediately known, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

When the bus stopped at South 180th Street and Andover Park West, the woman walked to the bus’ back exit and pepper-sprayed the four teens before leaping off the bus.

The teens followed, Abbott said, and beat the woman, kicking and punching her and calling her derogatory names based on her gender identity.

Although neither weapon was used in the assault, one of the teens had a realistic-looking BB gun and another had a hatchet, Abbott said.

The teens fled when police arrived, but all four were caught and booked into the King County youth-detention center.

Though Abbott noted that using pepper spray on people solely for saying offensive things is not legal, he indicated that further events may have led up to the pepper-spraying of the teens.

Details were not available Wednesday morning, but Abbott said it does not look like the woman will face charges at this time.

The woman was admitted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been interviewed by a detective. Abbott said video-surveillance footage from the bus is not being released at this time, as it is part of the investigation.