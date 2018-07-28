Two groups faced off, both with guns.

Two groups of young adults, both with guns, started shooting at each other when an argument broke out early Saturday near a Des Moines park.

Four men were treated at hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to Des Moines police Sgt. Dave Mohr. Three of them got themselves to St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way, and one was taken by medics to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Officers were called to Wooton Park around 2:30 a.m. The young people — both men and women — were congregating in a parking strip along the south side of the park, which is near Redondo Beach.

Mohr said he didn’t know what the argument was about.