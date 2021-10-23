Four people were injured in a Friday night shooting at the Metropolitan Banquet Hall in Renton, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 10:40 p.m., said Sgt. Eric White, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said when they arrived they heard several more shots fired inside the hall, according to KOMO 4. Once inside, they found one person who had been shot. The person was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that two other people who were shot had arrived at Valley Medical Center in Renton in stable condition. A fourth victim also went to Valley Medical Center, according to White.

He said there were no suspects yet and a major-crimes unit was investigating.