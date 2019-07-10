A 30-year-old man has died after he was shot at a Kent motel Friday, according to police.

Jean Paul Mitchell-Jones died Saturday of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Kent Police responded to the Hawthorne Suites Motel parking lot around 8:30 p.m. and found Mitchell-Jones with life-threatening injuries, as well as a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hand, Assistant Police Chief Jarod Kasner said.

Mitchell-Jones was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died, Kasner said.

The other man was arrested on investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm, Kasner said. Detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Police don’t believe the shooting was a random act.