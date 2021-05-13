Three people were wounded in a shooting near Rainier Playfield on Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near 37th Avenue South and South Oregon Street just after 10 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated by medics and taken to a hospital, said police spokesperson Detective Valerie Carson.

PIO Detective Valerie Carson addressed the media at the scene. pic.twitter.com/oiLq9TsKTp — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 13, 2021

A third victim drove himself to the hospital, where he was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Carson said.

“Officers determined that multiple suspects at the intersection of 39th Avenue South and South Oregon Street had fired west, toward Rainier Playfield. The three victims were struck near the intersection of 38th Avenue South and South Oregon Street,” wrote Carson in an SPD Blotter post.

Police also said that a family reported that their house, located on the 3500 block of South Oregon Street, had been struck with bullets. No one in the home was injured.