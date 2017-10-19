The suspects, all 17, are suspected of shooting at an occupied car and a nearby house Wednesday night. No injuries were reported.

Three 17-year-boys suspected of a drive-by shooting were arrested Wednesday night after the car they were in crashed during a brief chase in the Delridge neighborhood, Seattle police said.

Witnesses said shots were fired from the car at a home in the 6300 block of 21st Avenue Southwest just before 9:30 p.m. Officers spotted the car and began a pursuit, which ended in a crash a short distance away, according to police.

Two of the three occupants were taken into custody, but a third ran off, police said. That teen was tracked down by a K-9 unit and arrested. Police say he was carrying a 9 mm handgun.

A person who lives in the home that was targeted in the shooting told police the three suspects have had a long-standing disagreement with her boyfriend, police said. She said that about 10 minutes before the drive-by shooting the same three teens shot out the back window of her car as she was driving with her boyfriend on Delridge Way Southwest.

Officers found several apparent bullet holes and a damaged rear window on the car.

The three suspects were booked into the Youth Services Center.

