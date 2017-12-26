Three people were stabbed Monday night at a homeless shelter in North Seattle, police said.
Police responded about 11:45 p.m. to a report of an assault at the shelter near North 104th and Aurora Avenue North, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.
Police said the call indicated four men were inside a room when an argument began and a suspect stabbed the three others, causing life-threatening injuries.
The victims were treated by officers and medics at the scene and then were taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.
Most Read Stories
- If there’s ever a time for Earl Thomas to talk to Cowboys, this definitely wasn’t it | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Snow arrives in Seattle, just in time for Christmas
- After 2 to 3 inches of snow, Seattle's post-Christmas commute could include black ice
- Richard Sherman calls out Seahawks fans after Cowboys win for jumping ship: 'You should be ashamed'
- Seahawks will play next Sunday with a playoff spot on the line
The suspect was detained by police outside the building and later booked into King County Jail, police said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.