Three people were stabbed Monday night at a homeless shelter in North Seattle, police said.

Police responded about 11:45 p.m. to a report of an assault at the shelter near North 104th and Aurora Avenue North, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

Police said the call indicated four men were inside a room when an argument began and a suspect stabbed the three others, causing life-threatening injuries.

The victims were treated by officers and medics at the scene and then were taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said.

The suspect was detained by police outside the building and later booked into King County Jail, police said.

Seattle Times staff