Three people were shot late Friday at the Westlake light-rail station, according to Seattle police, who were searching for perhaps two suspects.

The shooting occurred on the northbound tunnel platform at about 9:20 p.m. A witness said the shooter, wearing a dark hoodie, yelled, pulled a gun and started firing. The person firing the gun fled, the witness said.

As of 10:30 p.m., Westlake Station remained closed as police investigated. Crowds leaving the Mariners game at T-Mobile Park and needing to head north were advised to take other transit. Traffic on Third Avenue from Pine to Stewart streets also is shut down.

Shooting in the Westlake tunnel tonight; 3 shot conditions unclear right now. Police are looking for 2 possible suspects. pic.twitter.com/P3l6gNtKKx — Mike Carter (@stimesmcarter) September 14, 2019

Sound Transit was advising passengers needing to continue north beyond University Street Station to specially provided buses to the Capitol Hill Station. They then can catch a train to UW Station.