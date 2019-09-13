One man was killed and two were wounded in a triple shooting Friday night at the Westlake light-rail station, according to Seattle police.

The gunman remains at large as of Saturday morning.

Responding officers performed CPR on the victims, according to the police department. But the man died shortly after medics brought him to Harborview Medical Center, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg. The other men also were brought to Harborview. A 25-year-old has been discharged; the other man remains in critical condition, Gregg said Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred on the west edge of the northbound tunnel platform at about 9:20 p.m. A witness said he saw one person yell, pull a gun and start firing. The shooter, who was wearing a dark hoodie, fled, the witness said.

The person seen firing the gun was standing not far from the victims.

At the east end of the platform, farthest from the shooting, another witness said he heard yelling, followed by “several loud pops.” Roughly 20 people were standing on the platform when the shooting occurred, he said. They ran up the stairs to the exit at Fifth Avenue and Pine Street, where an officer was instructing people to keep moving up the stairs.

“It was startling. It was surprising,” the witness said. “It was all happening so quickly that we didn’t have time to be scared.”

The shooting did not appear to be random, according to police. The gunman and two of the victims, all in their 20s, may have been in an altercation near Third Avenue and Pine Street, and then came into the tunnel station, according to police spokesman Detective Mark Jamieson.

The man discharged from Harborview did not appear to be involved in the dispute, Jamieson said Saturday.

Authorities were reviewing video from surveillance cameras at the transit station and elsewhere.

Westlake Station remained closed into the night and traffic in the area along Third Avenue was shut down, as police investigated. The tunnel re-opened early Saturday morning and trains are running as scheduled, according to Sound Transit.

About 80,000 people ride Link light rail each weekday. Westlake, in the heart of downtown, is the system’s busiest station, with more than 12,000 boardings each weekday.

Staff reporter Heidi Groover contributed to this report.